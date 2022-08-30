Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: KBWB, XOP

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of State Street, up about 0.8% and shares of Citizens Financial Group, up about 0.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 5.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 13.6%, and shares of Rex American Resources, lower by about 12.4% on the day.

STTCFGWTIREXXOPKBWB

