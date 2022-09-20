In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 3.5% and shares of Banco Bradesco, up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 7.9%, and shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, GDXJ

