In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Range Resources, up about 7.3% and shares of Pbf Energy, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 6.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 13.9%, and shares of Somalogic, lower by about 13.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: FTXN, ARKG

