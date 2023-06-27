Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 38.83% year-to-date. Microchip Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.63% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 82.64% year-to-date. Combined, MCHP and PANW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.1% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 7.89% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.33% year-to-date, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is up 26.35% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and ODFL make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.9%
|Industrial
|+1.8%
|Services
|+1.7%
|Consumer Products
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.3%
|Financial
|+1.2%
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
SVAC shares outstanding history
Funds Holding CTIC
