Markets
PYPL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

January 03, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading. Combined, USB and BK make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.3%
Financial -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Energy -4.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Technical Analysis Channel
 DHI Split History
 CSWI Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
META
IYC
USB
BK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.