Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading. Combined, USB and BK make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.3% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Energy -4.1%

