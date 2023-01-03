Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading. Combined, USB and BK make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-4.1%
Also see: Technical Analysis Channel
DHI Split History
CSWI Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.