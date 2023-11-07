In trading on Tuesday, information technology services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Datadog, up about 29.1% and shares of Unisys up about 21.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Matterport, trading up by about 23.6% and Alteryx, trading higher by about 21.3% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks

