Tuesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks

November 07, 2023 — 12:16 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, information technology services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Datadog, up about 29.1% and shares of Unisys up about 21.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Matterport, trading up by about 23.6% and Alteryx, trading higher by about 21.3% on Tuesday.

