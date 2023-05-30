In trading on Tuesday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Equitrans Midstream, up about 34.6% and shares of RGC Resources up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Vuzix, trading up by about 9.3% and Lantronix, trading higher by about 5.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Computer Peripherals

