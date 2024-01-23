In trading on Tuesday, airlines shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Wheels Up Experience, up about 16.5% and shares of Frontier Group Holdings up about 11.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are entertainment shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by GameSquare Holdings, trading up by about 25.8% and Rumble, trading up by about 24.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Airlines, Entertainment Stocks

