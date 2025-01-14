Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 24.10% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 31.06% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 12.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.5%. Among large Materials stocks, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 2.41% on a year-to-date basis. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.54% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 7.44% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Materials +1.5% Financial +1.3% Energy +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Healthcare -0.5%

