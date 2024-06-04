Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 14.35% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.01% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 0.68% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ES make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 5.80% on a year-to-date basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp., meanwhile, is up 14.86% year-to-date, and Honeywell International Inc, is down 0.22% year-to-date. KMB makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.2% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Energy -1.0% Materials -1.5%

