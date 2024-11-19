Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 32.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 20.81% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.30% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 193.77% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 14.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 29.12% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 290.51% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 22.65% year-to-date. Combined, VST and EIX make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Utilities +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Services -0.2% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.4%

