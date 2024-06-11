Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 13.96% year-to-date. Apple Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.69% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 69.39% year-to-date. Combined, AAPL and FSLR make up approximately 21.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 11.86% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 138.69% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 88.05% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications0.0%
Utilities-0.1%
Energy-0.1%
Services-0.3%
Healthcare-0.4%
Consumer Products-0.5%
Materials-0.5%
Industrial-0.6%
Financial-1.0%

