News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

March 04, 2025 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.5% and 8.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 5.63% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.44% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 16.58% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and ENPH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 2.34% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.22% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 9.15% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Services-0.3%
Healthcare-0.4%
Materials-0.4%
Energy-0.6%
Utilities-1.0%
Industrial-1.1%
Consumer Products-1.2%
Financial-1.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stock market game
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGMU
 DFFN Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock market game-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGMU-> DFFN Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
ENPH
XLK
WBA
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.