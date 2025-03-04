Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.5% and 8.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 5.63% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.44% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 16.58% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and ENPH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 2.34% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.22% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc, is down 9.15% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.4% Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Financial -1.8%

