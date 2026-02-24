Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.6% and 7.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 2.49% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.59% year-to-date, and FactSet Research Systems Inc., is down 29.72% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 22.2% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 14.07% on a year-to-date basis. Keysight Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 47.38% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc is up 1.84% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Services +1.2% Consumer Products +1.0% Materials +1.0% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Energy -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins

 Funds Holding ANCI

 FEO Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.