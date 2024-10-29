Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) and F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.4% and 9.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 21.66% year-to-date. Cadence Design Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.34% year-to-date, and F5 Inc is up 33.33% year-to-date. Combined, CDNS and FFIV make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.7% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 20.36% on a year-to-date basis. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 73.07% year-to-date, and Corning Inc is up 67.19% year-to-date. LDOS makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.3%
|Utilities
|-1.6%
