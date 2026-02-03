Markets
BALL

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

February 03, 2026 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.4%. Within that group, Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.3% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 11.12% year-to-date. Ball Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.03% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 22.63% year-to-date. Combined, BALL and LYB make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 1.18% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.96% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 5.56% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DTE make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+2.4%
Utilities+1.6%
Energy+1.6%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Healthcare-0.8%
Financial-1.0%
Services-1.1%
Industrial-1.8%
Technology & Communications-3.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BITY
 PERY Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BITY-> PERY Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCTY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BALL
LYB
XLB
AES
DTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.