Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.1% and 3.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 1.50% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.41% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 4.79% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and INCY make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 10.36% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 17.08% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 8.54% year-to-date. Combined, ES and D make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Energy -0.2% Services -0.3% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.5%

