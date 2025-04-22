Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.0% and 4.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 3.14% year-to-date. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is down 21.11% year-to-date, and Berkley Corp is up 20.18% year-to-date. Combined, IVZ and WRB make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Services stocks, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 11.91% on a year-to-date basis. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.13% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 16.66% year-to-date. Combined, PHM and NFLX make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.9% Services +1.8% Utilities +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.5% Materials +1.5% Energy +1.5% Healthcare +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +0.8%

