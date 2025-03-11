Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 1.48% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.76% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 12.20% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and FANG make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 1.85% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.14% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp, is down 19.77% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Financial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Materials -1.4% Industrial -1.7% Consumer Products -1.9% Healthcare -2.1% Services -2.4%

