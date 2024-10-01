Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 9.45% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.77% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.05% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COP make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 30.89% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 216.04% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 29.27% year-to-date. Combined, VST and PNW make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Utilities +0.6% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.7% Healthcare -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of VGK

 J Options Chain

 Funds Holding PBT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.