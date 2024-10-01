News & Insights

Markets
APA

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

October 01, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 9.45% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 26.77% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.05% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COP make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 30.89% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 216.04% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 29.27% year-to-date. Combined, VST and PNW make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+2.0%
Utilities+0.6%
Materials-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Financial-0.7%
Healthcare-0.9%
Technology & Communications-1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of VGK
 J Options Chain
 Funds Holding PBT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
COP
XLE
VST
PNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.