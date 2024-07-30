Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 12.35% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 12.20% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 21.41% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 17.13% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.24% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc is up 32.80% year-to-date. GS makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Financial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Dividend Stocks

 SCWX YTD Return

 MTVR Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.