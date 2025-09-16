Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

September 16, 2025 — 02:55 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.9%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 6.70% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.65% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 1.92% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.59% on a year-to-date basis. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is up 16.04% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, is down 12.19% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and LW make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.9%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Healthcare0.0%
Materials0.0%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Industrial-0.3%
Services-0.5%
Financial-0.6%
Utilities-1.3%

