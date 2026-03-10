Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 10.36% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.76% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 8.12% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.68% on a year-to-date basis. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.59% year-to-date, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A is up 8.31% year-to-date. Combined, C and IBKR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Materials +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.5% Energy -1.1%

