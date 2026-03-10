Markets
TPR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

March 10, 2026 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 10.36% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.76% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 8.12% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.68% on a year-to-date basis. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.59% year-to-date, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A is up 8.31% year-to-date. Combined, C and IBKR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.6%
Financial+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Materials+0.4%
Utilities+0.3%
Services+0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Healthcare-0.5%
Energy-1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Broker Darlings
 NCR market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JULB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Broker Darlings-> NCR market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JULB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPR
EL
IYK
C
IBKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.