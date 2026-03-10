Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 10.36% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.76% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 8.12% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.68% on a year-to-date basis. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.59% year-to-date, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A is up 8.31% year-to-date. Combined, C and IBKR make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-1.1%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Broker Darlings
NCR market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JULB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.