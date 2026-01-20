Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) and Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 4.03% year-to-date. Constellation Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.70% year-to-date, and Monster Beverage Corp is up 5.35% year-to-date. Combined, STZ and MNST make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.43% on a year-to-date basis. Expand Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.97% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 0.17% year-to-date. Combined, EXE and CTRA make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Energy -0.2% Healthcare -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Materials -1.3% Services -1.4% Financial -1.7% Technology & Communications -2.1% Industrial -2.1%

