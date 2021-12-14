Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Banking & Savings

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 2.8% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Hilltop Holdings, trading higher by about 3.8% and Customers Bancorp, trading higher by about 3.7% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.