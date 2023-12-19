News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

December 19, 2023 — 02:31 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 7.04% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.53% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 23.57% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ES make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 57.05% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 243.76% year-to-date, and FactSet Research Systems Inc. is up 12.24% year-to-date. NVDA makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Financial +0.9%
Energy +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%

