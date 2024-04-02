News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Textiles, General Contractors & Builders

April 02, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PVH, off about 23.2% and shares of VFC down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 6.6% and LGI Homes, trading lower by about 5.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

PVH
VFC
LSEA
LGIH

