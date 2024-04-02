In trading on Tuesday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PVH, off about 23.2% and shares of VFC down about 6.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 6.6% and LGI Homes, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Textiles, General Contractors & Builders

