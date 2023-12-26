In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, off about 17.5% and shares of Euroseas off about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are transportation services shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Nordic American Tankers, trading lower by about 5% and Scorpio Tankers, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Transportation Services

