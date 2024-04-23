News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Computer Peripherals

April 23, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cleveland-Cliffs, off about 7.5% and shares of Nucor off about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are computer peripherals shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Xerox Holdings, trading lower by about 11.4% and Vuzix, trading lower by about 0.5%.

Stocks mentioned

CLF
NUE
XRX
VUZI

