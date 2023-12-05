News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

December 05, 2023 — 02:40 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 6.32% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 46.75% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 35.47% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and SEE make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.2% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 27.45% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.33% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc is up 4.00% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial -0.5%
Utilities -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Healthcare -0.9%
Industrial -0.9%
Services -1.2%
Energy -1.2%
Materials -1.5%

