Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Airlines

October 31, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Chegg, off about 14.4% and shares of Gaotu Techedu off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Spirit Airlines, trading lower by about 15.2% and Jetblue Airways, trading lower by about 10.8%.

