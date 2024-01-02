News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Computers, Asset Management Stocks

January 02, 2024 — 12:46 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aurora Innovation, down about 16.2% and shares of Tusimple Holdings down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are asset management shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Alti Global, trading lower by about 10.1% and Sprott, trading lower by about 3.2%.

