Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 9.49% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.50% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 39.19% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 13.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.60% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 71.45% year-to-date, and Coinbase Global Inc is up 36.05% year-to-date. PLTR makes up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.8% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +1.8% Healthcare +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Financial +1.1% Energy +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities +0.2%

