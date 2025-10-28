Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 21.46% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.86% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 19.09% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NEE make up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.9% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.05% on a year-to-date basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.09% year-to-date, and Brown & Brown Inc, is down 17.99% year-to-date. BRO makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.3% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -0.9% Financial -1.1% Utilities -1.2%

