Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

October 28, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 21.46% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.86% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 19.09% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NEE make up approximately 16.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.9% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.05% on a year-to-date basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.09% year-to-date, and Brown & Brown Inc, is down 17.99% year-to-date. BRO makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+0.3%
Industrial-0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Services-0.5%
Healthcare-0.7%
Consumer Products-0.9%
Energy-0.9%
Financial-1.1%
Utilities-1.2%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
