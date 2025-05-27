Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, with NRG showing a loss of 0.8% and ED flat on the day. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 8.72% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 74.41% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 18.58% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ED make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Energy stocks, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 2.63% on a year-to-date basis. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is down 12.22% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp, is down 2.10% year-to-date. Combined, COP and XOM make up approximately 30.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.3% Technology & Communications +2.1% Materials +2.0% Consumer Products +1.9% Services +1.9% Industrial +1.9% Financial +1.8% Energy +1.3% Utilities +0.8%

