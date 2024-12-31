Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 21.47% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 171.23% year-to-date, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is up 33.90% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and CRWD make up approximately 14.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 22.66% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 77.39% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 260.50% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Services -0.0% Financial 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.5%

