Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 23.10% year-to-date. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 162.81% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc. is up 11.67% year-to-date. Combined, STX and TER make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.87% on a year-to-date basis. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.61% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 14.75% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and EXPE make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Financial -0.0% Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Energy -0.8% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.2%

