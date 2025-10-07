Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 23.10% year-to-date. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 162.81% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc. is up 11.67% year-to-date. Combined, STX and TER make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.87% on a year-to-date basis. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.61% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 14.75% year-to-date. Combined, DHI and EXPE make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Services
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
NVGS YTD Return
SLVM Next Dividend Date
WNTR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.