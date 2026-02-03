Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.7% loss. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 13.7% and 10.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 3.5% on the day, and down 2.58% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.39% year-to-date, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., is down 10.53% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and CTSH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 22.1% and 19.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.67% on a year-to-date basis. Gartner Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.46% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 27.90% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+2.4%
|Utilities
|+1.6%
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Industrial
|-1.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-3.7%
