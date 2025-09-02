Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 11.49% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.00% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc is up 7.30% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 14.66% on a year-to-date basis. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 75.58% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 15.06% year-to-date. Combined, GEV and GNRC make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -1.2% Materials -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.3% Industrial -1.3%

