Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) and Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.9% and 7.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.2% on the day, and up 27.50% year-to-date. CDW Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.77% year-to-date, and Palantir Technologies Inc is up 154.25% year-to-date. Combined, CDW and PLTR make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 4.42% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 34.10% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 8.26% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and WMB make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Services -0.3% Materials -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Energy -1.1% Technology & Communications -2.3%

