Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

September 03, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.0% on the day, and up 10.32% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.12% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 35.65% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MPWR make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and up 8.13% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.08% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 2.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and PSX make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.5%
Utilities+0.2%
Financial-0.2%
Healthcare-0.3%
Services-1.0%
Industrial-1.7%
Materials-2.2%
Energy-2.5%
Technology & Communications-2.8%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

