Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.0% on the day, and up 10.32% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.12% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 35.65% year-to-date. Combined, ON and MPWR make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and up 8.13% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.08% year-to-date, and Phillips 66 is up 2.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and PSX make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Services
|-1.0%
|Industrial
|-1.7%
|Materials
|-2.2%
|Energy
|-2.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.8%
