Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 9.72% year-to-date. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.76% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 19.22% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 8.65% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.74% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc, is down 27.32% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and FSLR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.1% Energy -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.3% Utilities -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Services -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9%

