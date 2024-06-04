Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 5.48% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 15.55% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 12.60% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 5.75% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 24.02% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and FANG make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.2% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Energy -1.0% Materials -1.5%

