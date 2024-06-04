Markets
FCX

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

June 04, 2024 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 5.48% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 15.55% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 12.60% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 5.75% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 24.02% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and FANG make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.2%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Healthcare-0.1%
Financial-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Technology & Communications-0.3%
Industrial-0.4%
Energy-1.0%
Materials-1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 CI Split History
 PALI YTD Return
 SPXL Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CI Split History-> PALI YTD Return-> SPXL Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
BLDR
XLB
HAL
FANG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.