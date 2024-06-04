Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 5.48% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 15.55% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 12.60% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 7.86% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 5.75% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 24.02% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and FANG make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.5%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
CI Split History
PALI YTD Return
SPXL Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.