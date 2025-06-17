Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within the sector, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 2.23% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.75% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 15.73% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and ALGN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 23.1% and 18.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.93% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 48.59% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc, is down 18.58% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and FSLR make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Financial -0.8% Industrial -0.8% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Utilities -1.0% Services -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.3% Healthcare -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Application Software Dividend Stocks

 IHD market cap history

 Funds Holding PHUN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.