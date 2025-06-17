Tuesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within the sector, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 2.23% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.75% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 15.73% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and ALGN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 23.1% and 18.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.93% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 48.59% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc, is down 18.58% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and FSLR make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Services
|-1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.3%
|Healthcare
|-1.4%
