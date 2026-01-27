Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 19.7% and 18.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 3.20% year-to-date. UnitedHealth Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.50% year-to-date, and Humana Inc., is down 16.56% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.79% on a year-to-date basis. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.10% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc, is down 11.22% year-to-date. TTD makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.3% Energy +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.7% Financial -1.0%

