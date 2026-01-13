Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) and Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 0.73% year-to-date. JPMorgan Chase & Co, meanwhile, is down 2.70% year-to-date, and Progressive Corp., is down 2.40% year-to-date. Combined, JPM and PGR make up approximately 12.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.06% on a year-to-date basis. Solventum Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.51% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc, is down 7.21% year-to-date. Combined, SOLV and DVA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.6% Services -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -0.7%

