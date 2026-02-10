Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.1% and 8.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 2.85% year-to-date. Standard and Poors Global Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.75% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc, is down 0.97% year-to-date. Combined, SPGI and RJF make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.72% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 19.83% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 3.26% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and EQT make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.9%
|Materials
|+1.6%
|Consumer Products
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.6%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Top Cheap Stocks
FUNC Average Annual Return
CAST Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.