Tuesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

February 10, 2026 — 02:33 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.1% and 8.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 2.85% year-to-date. Standard and Poors Global Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.75% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc, is down 0.97% year-to-date. Combined, SPGI and RJF make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.72% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 19.83% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 3.26% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and EQT make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.9%
Materials+1.6%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Services+0.9%
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Healthcare+0.4%
Industrial+0.1%
Energy-0.5%
Financial-0.6%

