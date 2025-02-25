Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 4.87% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 10.28% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 4.06% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and OKE make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.0% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 1.29% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 52.36% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 16.03% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and INTC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.5% Financial +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -1.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 SON shares outstanding history

 Funds Holding HFEN

 OILK YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.