Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 24.29% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 27.63% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 18.85% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.8% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.29% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.31% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 15.56% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and WST make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Materials +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.5% Energy -1.1%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.