Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

December 23, 2025 — 03:14 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.03% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.61% year-to-date, and Campbell's Company, is down 29.95% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 25.92% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.14% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 21.63% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.5%
Utilities+0.4%
Financial-0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Industrial-0.3%
Healthcare-0.4%
Services-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.6%
Consumer Products-0.8%

