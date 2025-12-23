Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.03% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.61% year-to-date, and Campbell's Company, is down 29.95% year-to-date. CPB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 25.92% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 51.14% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 21.63% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
PSP Options Chain
ACAB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.